Hello, world! Qinghai Investment debuts with $300m

The SOE met fixed income investors during a two-day roadshow arranged by joint global co-ordinators CEB International and DBS back in January. Although many issuers chose to venture out before the Chinese New Year holiday, the market conditions at the time were only moderate, the leads reckoned.“We ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.