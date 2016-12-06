Funding scorecard: French agencies

|Borrower
|Amount raised
|Total funding requirement
|% raised
|Date
AFD
|€1.75bn
|€5bn
|35%
|Feb 10
|AFL
|€0
|€1bn
|0%
|Feb 10
Cades
|€6.1bn
|€9bn
|25%
|Feb 10
Unédic
|€1.35bn
|c. €5bn
|27%
|Feb 10
