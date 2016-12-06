GCC in rude health as DIB prints largest senior FI sukuk and deal pipeline builds

DIB raised $1bn with five year sukuk al-wakala that landed at 170bp over mid-swaps and offered a profit rate of 3.664%.
A consortium of nine banks had guided pricing from 170bp-180bp at final guidance, having started with initial price thoughts of 185bp area.DIB has a 2021 outstanding ...
