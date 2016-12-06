French elections put senior non-preferred in crosshairs

French authorities passed a law allowing banks to issue non-preferred senior debt at the end of last year and BNP Paribas, BPCE, Crédit Agricole and Société Générale have since printed a combined total of nearly €10bn in the new asset class.But outstanding bonds ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.