IFC ups minimum size for Kanga fives

The International Finance Corporation is set to price a 5.5 year Kangaroo bond on Tuesday — but has already increased the minimum size of the deal by A$200m ($152.8m) in response to a wide range of interest.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 04:45 PM
LeadsANZ, Deutsche Bank and TD Securities circulated a minimum size of A$300m last Friday, alongside initial price thoughts of 43bp over swaps, equivalent to 61bp over the Australian government curve. But when opening books on Monday with guidance unchanged from price thoughts, the leads increased the ...

