Logoplaste repackages loan as B&B checks out

Logoplaste, the Portugese plastic packaging maker, boarded the loan market's runaway repricing train on Monday, completing a request on four different tranches amid several similar deals.

  • By Max Bower
  • 04:30 PM

With the repricing, Logoplaste’s €205m euro and $95.5m dollar term loan ‘B’s margin both fall from 475bp to 400bp and 425bp, respectively.

Its £67.3m sterling term loan ‘B’ has cut pricing from 525bp to 500bp, while €50m and €150m revolving credit and capex facilities have cut margins by ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 409.38 2 13.02%
2 HSBC 322.17 2 10.25%
3 RBC Capital Markets 259.38 1 8.25%
3 Nomura 259.38 1 8.25%
3 JPMorgan 259.38 1 8.25%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 31 Jan 2017
1 Citi 847.97 7 11.91%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 578.44 4 8.12%
3 HSBC 562.55 8 7.90%
4 Deutsche Bank 551.25 5 7.74%
5 Credit Suisse 520.88 8 7.32%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 2,219.41 10 10.62%
2 Jefferies LLC 2,201.25 3 10.54%
3 Morgan Stanley 2,098.45 9 10.04%
4 JPMorgan 1,685.73 12 8.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,483.26 13 7.10%