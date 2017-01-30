TP ICAP makes data push with first buyout

Burton-Taylor provides data and insight across industries such as financial services, media and software. Its reports cover financial market data, risk, exchange services, media intelligence and public relations.“This transaction further expands our global data and analytics division, which already includes Tullett Prebon Information, ICAP Information Services ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.