TP ICAP makes data push with first buyout

TP ICAP, the firm arising from the recent merger of Tullett Prebon and ICAP, has made its first acquisition with the addition of Burton-Taylor International Consulting to its data and analytics division.

  • By Dan Alderson
  • 30 Jan 2017

Burton-Taylor provides data and insight across industries such as financial services, media and software. Its reports cover financial market data, risk, exchange services, media intelligence and public relations.

“This transaction further expands our global data and analytics division, which already includes Tullett Prebon Information, ICAP Information Services ...

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 30 Jan 2017
1 Citi 45,818.54 151 8.74%
2 JPMorgan 41,508.80 144 7.92%
3 Barclays 39,153.78 107 7.47%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 31,422.73 94 5.99%
5 Goldman Sachs 29,233.69 82 5.58%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Commerzbank Group 114.00 1 66.16%
2 CaixaBank 37.05 1 21.50%
3 UniCredit 10.62 1 6.17%
3 BNP Paribas 10.62 1 6.17%
Subtotal 172.30 3 100.00%

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 949.97 3 14.14%
2 UBS 658.66 5 9.80%
3 Goldman Sachs 656.16 2 9.77%
4 JPMorgan 614.28 5 9.14%
5 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 6.08%