Watermark
Go to Asia edition

HSBC hires big levfin hitter from JP Morgan

Ray Doody, former EMEA head of leveraged finance, is leaving JP Morgan and is set to join HSBC.

  • By Jon Hay, Owen Sanderson
  • 12:30 PM

Doody has not been in the JP Morgan office for a few days and will be back in for his last day on Tuesday.

HSBC and JP Morgan declined to comment, but Doody is understood to be joining HSBC in a senior role. One source said this was ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 62.79 1 20.00%
1 SEB 62.79 1 20.00%
1 NatWest Markets 62.79 1 20.00%
1 HSBC 62.79 1 20.00%
1 Bank of Ireland 62.79 1 20.00%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 791.48 6 11.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 578.44 4 8.44%
3 Deutsche Bank 551.25 5 8.04%
4 HSBC 506.07 7 7.38%
5 NatWest Markets 492.10 6 7.18%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 2,219.41 10 10.62%
2 Jefferies LLC 2,201.25 3 10.54%
3 Morgan Stanley 2,098.45 9 10.04%
4 JPMorgan 1,685.73 12 8.07%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,483.26 13 7.10%