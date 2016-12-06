Diös Fastigheter raises Skr1.9bn to buy Castellum buildings

Bookrunners Nordea and Swedbank received subscriptions from rights holders for 99.7% of the 59.8m shares on offer. The remaining 0.3% was placed with investors who subscribed for shares without subscription rights. The issue price was Skr31 a share.Persson Invest, Backahill Inter and Bengtssons Tidnings, which own ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.