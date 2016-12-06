Watermark
ICD reopens public sukuk market with bumper 10 year

Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund defied doubters on Wednesday with the successful launch of a $1bn 10 year sukuk at tight pricing levels.

  • By Lucy Fitzgeorge Parker
  • 01:00 PM

Bankers and investors had questioned the extent of appetite both for longer dated Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) paper and for the name, given Investment Corporation of Dubai’s unrated status and limited asset diversification outside the UAE.

“Everyone who had concerns on these fronts was justifiably proven wrong,” said ...

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 23 Jan 2017
1 Citi 8,013.43 23 16.84%
2 HSBC 4,701.26 20 9.88%
3 JPMorgan 3,857.21 16 8.10%
4 Deutsche Bank 3,334.38 12 7.01%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,101.20 11 4.41%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 4,834.97 9 26.30%
2 HSBC 2,099.00 3 11.42%
3 JPMorgan 1,822.71 6 9.91%
4 Itau BBA 1,734.46 3 9.43%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,721.53 3 9.36%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 Citi 1,686.73 4 20.64%
2 Barclays 1,565.71 3 19.16%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 788.06 1 9.65%
4 HSBC 649.40 3 7.95%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 578.36 2 7.08%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Jan 2017
1 UniCredit 4,163.05 29 12.31%
2 ING 3,184.83 25 9.41%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,911.64 17 8.61%
4 Citi 2,741.75 18 8.11%
5 HSBC 1,822.32 18 5.39%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 25 Jan 2017
1 Citi 512.46 4 16.14%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 492.57 4 15.52%
3 Barclays 321.27 2 10.12%
4 State Bank of India 262.46 3 8.27%
5 JPMorgan 250.00 1 7.88%