Amigo Loans' HY debut pays 7.625% coupon

The sterling high yield bond market on Friday priced its first single-B rated issue of the year, a £275m note from Amigo Loans, a UK consumer lender, with the third highest coupon in the past 12 months for a single-B sterling issue.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 13 Jan 2017

For other companies planning debut issues in sterling, the deal suggests they may have to pay investors well.

Amigo makes loans to people without credit scores, on the basis of the loan being guaranteed by a friend.

Bookrunners JP Morgan (billing and delivering), Jefferies and Natwest Markets sold ...

