Ezaki Glico reopens Japanese CB market after rate-induced drought

Ezaki Glico, a Japanese confectioner, sold a ¥30.9bn ($267m) Euroyen convertible through Nomura on Thursday, breaking a long dry spell in the market.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 12 Jan 2017
“Last year when the Bank of Japan moved to negative rates it brought down the price of debt quite significantly, so there was a huge amount of straight debt issuance,” said a banker on the deal. “That was a more popular way of raising money, but it’s not ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 11,482.02 21 10.39%
2 Citi 10,888.53 16 9.85%
3 JPMorgan 10,089.67 18 9.13%
4 HSBC 8,330.90 17 7.54%
5 BNP Paribas 6,701.76 13 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 BNP Paribas 43,328.12 198 6.63%
2 JPMorgan 42,145.56 84 6.45%
3 HSBC 38,419.93 154 5.88%
4 UniCredit 37,616.85 180 5.75%
5 ING 30,163.46 163 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Jan 2017
1 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 31.73%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 166.67 1 12.95%
2 JPMorgan 166.67 1 12.95%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 166.67 1 12.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 59.80 1 4.65%