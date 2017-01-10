Canaccord Genuity hires ex-HSBC banker to run ECM

Antony Isaacs was welcomed to the firm in an internal memo yesterday by Simon Bridges, head of European investment banking. Both are based in the London office.
Isaacs replaces Piers Coombs, who left in November to become head of corporate (UK) at Goodbody Stockbrokers.Isaacs has over 20 ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.