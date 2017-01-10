Watermark
Canaccord Genuity hires ex-HSBC banker to run ECM

Canaccord Genuity has hired an experienced ECM banker to be its head of UK and European equity capital markets.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 10 Jan 2017

Antony Isaacs was welcomed to the firm in an internal memo yesterday by Simon Bridges, head of European investment banking. Both are based in the London office.

Isaacs replaces Piers Coombs, who left in November to become head of corporate (UK) at Goodbody Stockbrokers.

Isaacs has over 20 ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 09 Jan 2017
1 Barclays 11,482.02 21 10.39%
2 Citi 10,888.53 16 9.85%
3 JPMorgan 10,089.67 18 9.13%
4 HSBC 8,330.90 17 7.54%
5 BNP Paribas 6,701.76 13 6.06%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 43,328.12 198 6.63%
2 JPMorgan 42,145.56 84 6.45%
3 HSBC 38,419.93 154 5.88%
4 UniCredit 37,616.85 180 5.75%
5 ING 30,163.46 163 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Emirates NBD PJSC 408.38 1 31.73%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 166.67 1 12.95%
2 JPMorgan 166.67 1 12.95%
2 Credit Agricole CIB 166.67 1 12.95%
5 Morgan Stanley 59.80 1 4.65%