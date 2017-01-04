Petro Rabigh rights issue mandate raises Saudi ECM hopes

It has been a very long time coming, but at the end of December Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (Petro Rabigh), the oil refining and petrochemical company controlled by Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical, chose HSBC Saudi Arabia as financial adviser for its rights issue.The deal was first announced ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.