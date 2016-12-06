State recapitalisation looms for Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Italy’s third largest bank has so far been unable to secure sufficient interest from private sector anchor investors for its prospective share sale. The institutional part of the equity raising is due to continue until the close of business on Thursday.The bank had hoped to raise ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.