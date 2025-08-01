P-cap for Pemex as SSAs zero in and insurers prep to print

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

P-cap for Pemex as SSAs zero in and insurers prep to print

Ralph Sinclair
Sarah AinsworthGeorge CollardAtanas Dinov
August 01, 2025 04:48 PM

◆ Mexico throws Pemex innovative debt lifeline ◆ Callable ZCs in vogue for public sector issuers ◆ Why ECB regs update will drive insurance capital issuance

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: A New Era Pirates baseball hat cap with the yellow P Pirates logo sits on a baseball glove on the dugout bench during the Pittsburgh Pirates versus Washington Nationals MLB game 2 at Nationals Park on April 29, 2023 in Washingto

Pemex, Mexico's state-owned energy company, is a storied bond issuer. But lately it has been in a spot of bother. We explain what has been going and what an innovative bit of financing organised by the Mexican government this week — a P-cap — will do to east the company's debt burden.

Meanwhile, a particular group of investors is buying callable structured notes from public sector bond issuers. We reveal who, the market forces driving this trend and what's in it for the investors, issuers and the banks that put them together.

We also discuss the ECB's latest regulatory update on what is known as the Danish Compromise. The guidance on this piece of regulation that governs how banks treat the capital of the insurance companies that they own is likely to lead to more issuance. Insurance capital is a small, specialist but popular asset class. We debate whether this will be its lift-off moment.

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSSAWeekly CoversFIGEmerging MarketsLatAmRegulationCapital Requirements Regulation
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Head of Content GlobalCapital
Contact
SA
Sarah Ainsworth
Deputy SSA editor
Contact
GC
George Collard
Senior Emerging Markets Reporter GlobalCapital
Contact
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor

Related articles

Gift this article