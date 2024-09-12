Issue 1874

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company
Southpaw
Orcel lights up FIG scene with ‘friendly’ assault on Commerzbank
Orcel, Andrea (UniCredit) from co for use Apr 24 crop 575x375.jpg
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

Long-end issuance picks up steam in SSA market

The President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, speaks during a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Elias Wilson, September 13, 2024
SSA
One but not done: SSA eyes fixed on Fed after ECB rate cut
Addison Gong, September 12, 2024
Sovereigns
UPDATE Italy sets personal best with ‘triple figure’ order book
Elias Wilson, September 10, 2024
Supras and agencies
‘Every box ticked’ as EU raises €10bn but big task remains
Addison Gong, September 10, 2024
Supras and agencies
AfDB wraps up 2024 funding with $2bn social print
Addison Gong, September 10, 2024
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
FIG

FIG issuers eye pre-funding — if the market allows

Walking and Bike Paths in Urban Riverside Park, with the Skyline of Downtown Frankfurt in the Background (Fall / Autumn) - Frankfurt, Germany
Sarah Ainsworth, September 12, 2024
FIG
Analysts weigh relative value of UniCredit and Commerzbank bonds
Sarah Ainsworth, September 12, 2024
Regulatory Capital
Aareal’s tier two return underlines improved sentiment towards CRE
Atanas Dinov, September 12, 2024
Regulatory Capital
KBC and Bawag join AT1 refi club
Atanas Dinov, September 10, 2024
Covered Bond Analysis
Data shortfall hinders cover pool energy performance analysis
Frank Jackman, September 10, 2024
Securitization
ABS Europe

Investors look to the spicier side of EU ABS amid deal deluge

Im not coping today. Shot of a businesswoman looking overwhelmed in a demanding office environment.
Tom Lemmon, September 12, 2024
RMBS Europe
Lloyds launches Dutch RMBS to follow Pfandbrief
George Smith, September 12, 2024
CLOs Europe
Top names join Euro CLO pipeline
Austin Barnes, September 12, 2024
Securitization People and Markets Europe
Arini rejigs CLO team after portfolio manager leaves industry
Tom Lemmon, September 11, 2024
RMBS US
Essent returns with rare mortgage insurance RMBS
Nick Conforti, September 11, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Europe’s IG issuers tipped to raise €574bn of bonds this year

A hand holding a pen points to a bright stock market chart on a digital screen with fluctuating green and red graph lines indicating financial data.
Mike Turner, September 12, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Investors eager for more as IG corporate bond deluge continues
Mike Turner, September 09, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Senior IG corporate deals bump up size on ample demand
Mike Turner, September 10, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Haleon brings latest euro-sterling combo to IG corp market
Mike Turner, September 11, 2024
Corporate Bonds
Oneok and HP lead M&A funding spree in US corporate bond mart
David Rothnie, September 13, 2024
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Trina Solar Luxembourg signs Santander facility in business rethink

People visit the stand of Trina Solar during the SNEC 2018 PV Power Expo in Shanghai, China, 28 May 2018. Trina Solar, based in Changzhou city, east
Mike Turner, September 11, 2024
CLOs US
Polus flies west as US CLO mart finally gets first new BSL manager of the year
Austin Barnes, September 12, 2024
People News
MUFG hires Steffen to drive new levfin push
Jon Hay, September 12, 2024
Syndicated Loans
BayernLB flies into Genesis lending club
Mike Turner, September 09, 2024
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

Fiemex flies on break after showcasing Mexican gov-backed structure

Tillandsia recurvata aerial Plant growing on power lines in Baja California Sur Mexico
Oliver West, September 12, 2024
Emerging Markets
Hungary to keep courting loyal Japanese investors
Francesca Young, September 12, 2024
Emerging Markets
BGK demand skewed to long 10 year
Francesca Young, September 10, 2024
Emerging Markets
QIB pays negative concession on latest sukuk
George Collard, September 10, 2024
Asia
Vedanta proves market access with tight $900m bond
Rashmi Kumar, September 12, 2024
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

UniCredit buys surprise stake in Commerzbank in block boom

GlobalCapital Commerzbank block sale quickstep 001.jpg
Gaia Freydefont, September 11, 2024
Equity IPOs
Springer Nature could raise €500m-€600m through IPO
Gaia Freydefont, September 12, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Anglo American and Polish pair add to flurry of blocks
Gaia Freydefont, September 11, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
South African Reit raises R1.5bn for Portuguese expansion
Gaia Freydefont, September 10, 2024
ABBs-Block Trades
Atoss shares fall below trade price after ‘unexpected’ block
Gaia Freydefont, September 09, 2024
People and Markets
Technology

Switzerland in ‘extraordinary position’ on journey to digital adoption

The National Monument with Geneva and Helvetia from 1869 in Geneva, Switzerland, Europe
Sophie Astles, September 09, 2024
People News
Agricole formally announces new primary credit structure
Jon Hay, September 10, 2024
Securitization People and Markets US
Freddie Mac hires new CEO
Nick Conforti, September 10, 2024
People News
ING names UK head of energy to lead new team
Gaia Freydefont, September 11, 2024
People News
Weil hires partner from PSP Investments
Austin Barnes, September 09, 2024
Southpaw
Investec Bank in London from Alamy 12Sep24 575x375
Southpaw
Investec in growth mode as UK midmarket rivals struggle
South African bank’s formula has enabled it to survive savage consolidation, and it aims to emerge a winner