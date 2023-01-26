GlobalCapital
Submit Search
Search Query
Asia Bonds
Asia dollar market plots February flows after hectic January, India debuts in green
Bankers “sleeping in the office” to handle Asia bond volumes
Steven Gilmore
,
January 26, 2023
Emerging Markets
Philippines prices ‘astonishing’ blockbuster
Sovereign builds on rampant start to year in Asia bonds as corporate deal flow from China gets a boost
Rashmi Kumar
,
January 12, 2023
Asia High Yield Bonds
China defaults shape new restructuring landscape
Property sector woes prompt distressed debt makeover
Manju Dalal
,
December 15, 2022
Asia - Corp Bonds - High Grade
December 15 Asia bond pipeline: What's coming up?
In this table, GlobalCapital Asia offers a glimpse of the bond deals that are in the works
GlobalCapital
,
December 15, 2022
Asia IPOs
Geely's Zeekr files for US listing
Chinese premium electric vehicle car brand poised to revive China-into-US listings
Crystal Lim
,
December 14, 2022
Asia Investment Grade Loans
CIMB loan lands at $735m
The Malaysian bank got commitments from 13 lenders during syndication
Nancy Qu
,
December 14, 2022
Asia - Corp Bonds - High Grade
December 14 Asia bond pipeline: What's coming up?
In this table, GlobalCapital Asia offers a glimpse of the bond deals that are in the works
GlobalCapital
,
December 14, 2022
Asia IPOs
DPC Dash serves up HK listing
Domino's Pizza's China operator plans expansion in the mainland
Crystal Lim
,
December 13, 2022
Asia People news
Credit Suisse's Greater China CEO exits
Carsten Stoehr has been with the Swiss bank for over 25 years
Nancy Qu
,
December 13, 2022
