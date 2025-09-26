The global cash grab

GlobalCapital began life in 1987 as a weekly newspaper called EuroWeek, dedicated to tracking the international flows of capital developing in the growing Eurobond market. This week provided some classic examples of the genre as borrowers looked abroad for new sources of cash.

QNB, a Qatar bank, priced an eye-catching bond in euros this week. It was the issuer's first in the currency and offered a tantalising glimpse of an underexploited pool of cash to Gulf borrowers. We discuss why the region's issuers can and should visit the market.

Denmark, meanwhile, may not have come to the international markets but it did do an important green bond — one that adhered to the European Union Green Bond Standard. We delve into why this trade was such an important development for this nascent asset class.

Finally, UBS brought the first additional tier one bond in Australian dollars for six years. Again, the deal will tip off other big European banks that there is cash to be raised in the Australian market. We explain why AT1s work in Aussie dollars even after the Australian regulator binned the asset class for its own banks in what is an illustrative tale of how important the market is becoming to international bond issuers.