Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher.

Watermark

Indonesia spies dollar, euro bond window at tight levels

Euros_versus_dollars_Adobe_575x375_100220
By Morgan Davis
22 Jul 2021

The Republic of Indonesia veered off its usual funding plan by heading into the bond market this week with a dollar-euro combination trade, at a time when it is feeling the brunt of a big spike in Covid-19 cases. But the stability in secondary market trading and a fall in US Treasuries offered the sovereign an opportunity to top up its coffers, writes Morgan Davis.

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free Trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options

By Morgan Davis
22 Jul 2021