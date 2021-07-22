Indonesia spies dollar, euro bond window at tight levels
The Republic of Indonesia veered off its usual funding plan by heading into the bond market this week with a dollar-euro combination trade, at a time when it is feeling the brunt of a big spike in Covid-19 cases. But the stability in secondary market trading and a fall in US Treasuries offered the sovereign an opportunity to top up its coffers, writes Morgan Davis.
