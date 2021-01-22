Ex-Morgan Stanley banker joins SC Lowy
Hong-Kong-headquartered bank SC Lowy has hired Jonathan Graber for its trading team in London.
Graber, who previously worked at Morgan Stanley, joins SC Lowy this month. His main responsibility will be trading the distressed and illiquid credit book, working with the sales, trading and research team.
Graber worked on distressed and special situations trading at the US bank.At SC Lowy, ...
