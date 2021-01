Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA

Amount: $2bn global

Maturity: 28 January, 2026

Issue/reoffer price: 99.7

Coupon: 0.5%

Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 3bp; 11.2bp over the December 2025 US Treasury

Launch Date: Thursday, January 21

Payment Date: January 28

Joint books: Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, TD Securities





...