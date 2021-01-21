Orient Overseas, healthcare duo tap Hong Kong ECM

Orient Overseas (International) has scooped up HK$932.5m ($120.3m) from a top-up placement, increasing the deal on strong anchor investor demand. Two other Hong Kong-listed companies, both from the healthcare sector, also turned to investors on Thursday.

Hong Kong-based Orient Overseas, a container transport and logistics services company, came to the market initially to sell 9m shares at guidance of HK$81.80 to HK86.00. The price range meant sole bookrunner JP Morgan could entice investors with a discount of 14% to 18.2% to the stock’s last ...