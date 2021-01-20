ADB readies long-awaited Panda return

Panda_China_Adobe_575X375_11Sep20
By Addison Gong
05.30 AM

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has hired banks to arrange a roadshow for its first Panda bond in over a decade, to be launched after Chinese New Year.

