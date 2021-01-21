Swissies target quality not quantity

Swiss franc bond investors are pursuing high quality issues, with Münchener Hypothekenbank harnessing this demand to price a tap of its green preferred senior bond 12bp through fair value this week.

“Accounts are on the lookout for very good quality issuance, as seen by the triple-A rated Credit Suisse covered bond and the double-A rated MunHyp green deal this week,” said a banker involved with the week’s supply.

However, a slew of high quality issuance was not ...