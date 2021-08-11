All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

    FIG
    Post-summer Swissie pipeline starts to build
    Frank Jackman, August 11, 2021
    Swiss franc issuance is increasing following the end of the summer break, with bankers expecting a minimum of four deals to grace the market next week. Banque Cantonale du Valais and EGW looked to get in ahead of this rush with a pair of long dated transactions on Wednesday.
    Senior Debt
    BNP Paribas prints debut green Swissie
    Frank Jackman, July 06, 2021
    BNP Paribas sold its first Swiss franc green bond on Tuesday, navigating concerns over the non-preferred format to twice bump up the size of its Sfr230m ($230.8m) deal. It was joined in the market by Pfandbriefzentrale, which printed two tranches of covered bonds.
    Senior Debt
    Liechtenstein's LGT Bank prints speedy non-pref
    Frank Jackman, July 05, 2021
    LGT Bank, a private bank owned by the Princely House of Liechtenstein, priced its return to non-preferred format in under two hours on Monday, while managing to bump up the size and land inside fair value.
    Corporate Bonds
    Kantonsspital Graubünden surprises as Swissies wind down
    Frank Jackman, July 02, 2021
    Kantonsspital Graubünden sold a successful debut bond on Thursday, surprising bankers as it slipped in before the summer break.
    Senior Debt
    Macquarie preps Swiss debut
    Frank Jackman, June 30, 2021
    Macquarie announced the mandate on Wednesday for its first group level Swiss franc bond, to be sold in the coming days.
    Regulatory Capital
    Glarner Kantonalbank taps Swissies for tier two
    Frank Jackman, June 24, 2021
    Glarner Kantonalbank dipped into the tier two market this week to raise an index eligible bond that may fund the redemption of the additional tier one (AT1) the bank rolled over in December due to coronavirus volatility. GLKB was joined on screens by a flurry of financial activity out of Chile.
    Raiffeisen returns to Swissie AT1
    Frank Jackman, June 17, 2021
    A reverse enquiry from an institutional investor drove Raiffeisen to reopen its Swiss franc additional tier one (AT1) note this week, which was bumped up even further by demand from retail buyers.
    Senior Debt
    Julius Baer set for euro debut
    Frank Jackman, June 14, 2021
    Bank Julius Baer, the operating company of the private Swiss bank, is set to dip its toes into the euro bond market for the first time.
    Senior Debt
    MunHyp harnesses green demand in Swissies
    Frank Jackman, May 20, 2021
    Muenchener Hypothekenbank (MunHyp) harnessed the growing demand for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) paper in the Swiss market to land a tap 7bp through the bid side this week. Elsewhere, Toyota ended a 12 year absence from the Swiss franc market to sell the currency’s first automobile deal of the year.
    Corporate Bonds
    Oerlikon goes big with 'remarkable' triple tranche
    Frank Jackman, May 13, 2021
    Triple-B credit OC Oerlikon achieved a remarkable result on Monday, said bankers, as it issued a Sfr575m three tranche deal, which it will use to fund its acquisition of INglass. It was joined on screens by Pfandbriefbank's smallest deal since 2019.
    Corporate Bonds
    Attractive arb for Deutsche Bahn 12 year Swissie
    Frank Jackman, May 06, 2021
    Despite paying a chunky new issue premium, Deutsche Bahn was still able to score some attractive arbitrage with its latest Swiss franc deal this week, and with favourable pricing on offer for foreign names, bankers are confident more could follow.
    Senior Debt
    Goldman Sachs ends Swissie absence
    Frank Jackman, April 29, 2021
    Goldman Sachs found the optimal window to return to the Swiss market this week, as local investors turn towards established names with a bit more yield on offer.
