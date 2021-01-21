HSBC team to target MENAT ESG activity

HSBC has created a dedicated sustainable and transition finance team to bolster the bank’s activities in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. The team has been assembled to take advantage of the region’s attempts to increase the sustainability of its economies.

The team, based in Dubai but with representation across all of its nine markets in the MENAT region, will be led by Gareth Thomas, HSBC’s head of global banking in MENAT, and Daniel Howlett, HSBC’s MENAT head of commercial banking. The MENAT sustainable and transition finance team will work The MENAT sustainable and transition finance team will work alongside HSBC’s ...