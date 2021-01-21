Investment banks report full pipelines after excellent 2020

Top US bankers are optimistic about their investment banking businesses for the start of 2021, after a stellar 2020 during which their clients rushed to financing markets to help them get through the Covid-19 crisis, and government and central banks provided essential support.

Goldman Sachs, speaking on a call as the bank reported fourth quarter results this week. "And because of the acceleration of digital trends, there ... "We're still in the middle of the pandemic, there's still an enormous amount of stimulus," said David Solomon (pictured), chairman and chief executive of, speaking on a call as the bank reported fourth quarter results this week. "And because of the acceleration of digital trends, there ...