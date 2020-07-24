Manila Water navigates political challenges for debut

TapClosed_Adobe_575x375
By Morgan Davis
08.45 AM

Manila Water Co managed to make its international bond debut on Thursday despite facing a number of challenges, including looming questions about its future amid a dispute with the Philippine government.

Manila Water’s $500m sustainability bond was unrated, but analysts at Nomura see the company as a crossover credit, in other words between BBB+ and BB-. The company, which was established in 1997 and is a subsidiary of the Ayala Group, has a stable business model and dominant market ...

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options