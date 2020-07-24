Mirae Asset Daewoo tackles challenging times for $600m bond

South Korean investment bank Mirae Asset Daewoo Co raised a $600m bond this week, but had to navigate questions around the stability of its rating and credentials to get past the finish line.

The Baa2/BBB rated borrower is not new to the dollar market, but its past outings have been under better circumstances.

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service changed the firm’s outlook to negative from under review. The agency wrote that the move reflects its concern about the bank’s ...