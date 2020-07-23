KfW extends green curve with record demand

Investors turned out in force as KfW brought its first benchmark green bond of the year this week. The strong demand allowed the German agency to print its joint biggest ever green bond on the back of its largest ever order book for such a deal along with an attractive pricing advantage over a conventional bond.

Following the mandate announcement on Monday, leads Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole and NatWest Markets opened the books on KfW’s €3bn no-grow September 2028 green bond on Tuesday with guidance of mid-swaps minus 12bp area.

As the books reached over €7.5bn, the guidance was revised to minus 13bp area, plus or minus 1bp and ...