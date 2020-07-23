Ant eyes $200bn valuation in boost for HK, Star board

Ant Group is planning a dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai that will value the company at as much as $200bn. Bankers say the mega listing will be a ‘shot of adrenaline’ for the two stock exchanges, creating a surge of liquidity that will enable more companies to follow suit. Jonathan Breen reports.

Ant is planning to run the two IPOs concurrently, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Nasdaq-style Star market and on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, it said on Monday. The company, formerly called Ant Financial, was founded by Alibaba Group Holding’s Jack Ma and is behind the popular Chinese mobile ...