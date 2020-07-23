Trafigura makes annual return to loans, eyes $1bn outing

Singaporean commodities company Trafigura has returned to the loan market for its annual borrowing, seeking a $1bn-equivalent dual-currency deal.

The loan is split into three tranches: a one year dollar revolver, a one year renminbi term loan and a three year dollar term loan. The margins are 65bp over Libor, 100bp over CNH Hibor, and 110bp over Libor, respectively, identical to what Trafigura paid for its 2019 ...