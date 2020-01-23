JP Morgan barges into development finance, aiming to do $100bn a year

JP Morgan has created a Development Finance Institution (DFI), which will see its investment bank originate and distribute assets scored on their developmental impact. But specialists have questioned the bank’s ambitions and raised concerns about how this unit will operate.

The US bank’s entrance into development financing will add another player to a crowded field of public sector institutions, private finance and charitable donors.

Judith Tyson — a research fellow at the Overseas Development Institute think tank, and a former board member for JP Morgan Asia — said ...