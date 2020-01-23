Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LBBW GBP500m 1.5% Jan 25 bail-in senior green

  • By David Freitas
  • 23 Jan 2020

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 2.36 18 6.31%
2 LBBW 2.35 12 6.27%
3 Credit Suisse 2.07 10 5.53%
4 DZ Bank 1.91 11 5.09%
5 NatWest Markets 1.72 6 4.58%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 15.41 37 8.72%
2 Citi 13.99 49 7.91%
3 JPMorgan 13.64 50 7.71%
4 BofA Securities 9.22 40 5.21%
5 BNP Paribas 8.82 32 4.99%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 13.35 23 13.33%
2 Citi 12.41 39 12.40%
3 JPMorgan 11.36 36 11.35%
4 BofA Securities 7.32 29 7.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 6.67 22 6.67%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 LBBW 1.93 8 8.28%
2 UniCredit 1.71 5 7.32%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 1.42 5 6.08%
4 Danske Bank 1.30 5 5.58%
5 ING 1.30 5 5.57%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 0.37 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 0.33 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 0.30 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 0.28 375 5.76%
5 Citi 0.26 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $bn No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 1.61 6 15.85%
2 Credit Suisse 1.32 4 13.04%
3 Barclays 0.94 7 9.28%
4 JPMorgan 0.79 5 7.77%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 0.74 3 7.27%