PE seeks new exit as MiFID grinds public markets

Private equity firms are looking at different ways of monetising their investments, rather than the usual IPO routes, as regulation makes smaller firms less viable in the public markets. Alternative capital providers outside the usual buyout community are also boosting their allocations to private assets.

“Because of the changes around MiFID, the threshold for what constitutes a viable public markets company has changed in both the US and Europe,” said Larry Slaughter, executive vice chairman, global investment banking, at Bank of America. “Below a certain size, a company may not even have a ...