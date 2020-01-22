GFH gathers order book of more than $750m for debut
Bahraini investment group Gulf Finance House printed its $300m five year sukuk on Tuesday from a book of more than $750m.
The note was sold at par with a 7.5% coupon. It was wrapped around reoffer on Wednesday morning in London.
Initial price guidance for the deal had been put out at mid-7% for a benchmark sukuk on Tuesday morning.Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank were ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.