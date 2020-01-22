GFH gathers order book of more than $750m for debut

debut_Adobe_230x150
By Francesca Young
22 Jan 2020

Bahraini investment group Gulf Finance House printed its $300m five year sukuk on Tuesday from a book of more than $750m.

The note was sold at par with a 7.5% coupon. It was wrapped around reoffer on Wednesday morning in London.

Initial price guidance for the deal had been put out at mid-7% for a benchmark sukuk on Tuesday morning.

Société Générale and Standard Chartered Bank were ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.