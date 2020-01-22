Millicom Paraguay subsidiary taps 2027s
Telefónica Celular del Paraguay (TeleCel), the Paraguayan subsidiary of pan-EM telecoms group Millicom International Cellular, took advantage of a buzzing bond market to add $250m on Tuesday to a bond issued last April.
Global coordinator BNP Paribas set initial price thoughts at a dollar price of 105.75 for a reopening of TeleCel’s Ba1/BB+ rated 5.875% April 2027s.
With $300m outstanding of the original deal, the tap offered investors an increase in liquidity in a rare Paraguayan corporate bond, and it is ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.