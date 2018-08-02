New energy bonds hit after GCL-Poly sale falls through

Price on the company’s outstanding $500m 7.1% 2021 bond dropped by over three points to close at around 87 on Monday, despite other China high yield spreads rallying by 10c-25c, according to a trader.The price plunge came after unrated GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, parent of GCL, announced ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.