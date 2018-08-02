Zhen Ding returns for $300m refi

Citi, Mega International Commercial Bank and Taipei Fubon Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, according to a banker close to the situation.
The bullet loan has a tenor of three years and comes with an accordion option of two years, based on lenders’ discretion.The ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.