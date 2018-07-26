Watermark
GAM stops redemptions in absolute return fund

GAM Investments said it had suspended all subscriptions and redemptions in its unconstrained/absolute return bond funds, following “a high level of redemption requests”.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 11:30 AM

The asset manager announced on Tuesday that it had suspended Tim Haywood, the portfolio manager of the fund, over an internal investigation into risk management and record keeping.

GAM said on Tuesday that it had “not established any material client detriment to date”, but that did not ...

