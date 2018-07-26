HKEX flip-flops on plans to expand dual-class stock

HKEX said on Wednesday it will shelve a review into whether the listing rules can be tweaked to allow corporations to hold WVRs, a step which would have allowed China’s biggest technology companies to list their subsidiaries with dual-class shares.These companies had hoped Hong Kong would ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.