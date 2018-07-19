JM Financial's Mody strikes out on his own

The longtime JM Financial executive resigned in May and officially left his role on July 10. A spokesperson for the Indian investment bank said it does not comment on personnel moves.Sources said Mody felt the time was right to make a change after spending 22 years in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.