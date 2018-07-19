Watermark
Go to Asia edition

LBO fear trumps political jitters in CDS market

The news wires are full of headlines about Trump, trade wars and Brexit. A mercantilist US and a UK government clinging on by its fingertips are not conducive to positive market sentiment. Yet spreads appear unaffected by the political chaos, tightening rather than widening.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 19 Jul 2018

Gavan Nolan, IHS Markit

The Markit iTraxx Europe is trading at 65bp, a 10bp rally over July. UK sovereign CDS — an infrequently traded contract — is quoted at 23bp, 8bp wider from its February level but hardly indicating distress.

The markets clearly have a sanguine view of how ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 221,871.70 827 8.19%
2 JPMorgan 208,997.02 899 7.71%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 198,794.52 644 7.34%
4 Barclays 169,259.66 599 6.25%
5 HSBC 150,028.24 689 5.54%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 6.92%
2 BNP Paribas 28,159.68 110 6.53%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 22,424.47 104 5.20%
4 UniCredit 22,060.45 102 5.12%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,979.64 84 5.10%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,517.23 44 8.70%
2 JPMorgan 9,409.35 41 8.60%
3 Citi 7,643.16 42 6.98%
4 UBS 5,984.12 21 5.47%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.70%