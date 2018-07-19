LBO fear trumps political jitters in CDS market

Gavan Nolan, IHS Markit
The Markit iTraxx Europe is trading at 65bp, a 10bp rally over July. UK sovereign CDS — an infrequently traded contract — is quoted at 23bp, 8bp wider from its February level but hardly indicating distress.The markets clearly have a sanguine view of how ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.