Watermark
Go to Asia edition

UBS revamps global ECM team

UBS has continued to shake up its global equity capital markets leadership team with Gareth McCartney taking the role of head of EMEA cash ECM and global head of syndicate.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 01:15 PM

Javier Martinez-Piqueras, UBS’s global head of ECM made the announcement in an internal memo, seen by GlobalCapital.

It is the latest in a series of changes within the ECM team at the Swiss bank after Martinez-Piqueras was made head of global ECM in May.

McCartney has, for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 219,258.01 824 8.16%
2 JPMorgan 208,215.92 896 7.75%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 191,951.67 639 7.14%
4 Barclays 168,011.84 595 6.25%
5 HSBC 149,519.66 684 5.56%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,830.94 52 6.95%
2 BNP Paribas 28,159.68 110 6.56%
3 UniCredit 22,060.45 102 5.14%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 22,050.13 103 5.13%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 21,979.64 84 5.12%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 9,517.23 44 8.70%
2 JPMorgan 9,409.35 41 8.60%
3 Citi 7,643.16 42 6.99%
4 UBS 5,979.77 21 5.47%
5 Deutsche Bank 5,145.17 32 4.70%