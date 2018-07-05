Watermark
Go to Asia edition
RMB

StanChart survey: Connects win favour with foreign investors

Stock Connect and Bond Connect are international investors’ favourite channels to tap the onshore capital markets thanks to their simplicity compared with other access programmes, according to a survey by Standard Chartered.

  • By Noah Sin
  • 08:45 AM

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 China Merchants Securities Co 18.90
2 CITIC Securities 14.44
3 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 13.13
3 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 13.13
5 China CITIC Bank Corp 11.81

Panda Bond Database

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 28-Jun-18 China Water Affairs Group China 200
2 26-Jun-18 Want Want China Holdings Taiwan 500
3 14-Jun-18 Bank of China Group Investment China 1,000
4 29-May-18 CITIC Pacific China 1,000
5 24-May-18 Beijing Enterprises Water Group China 3,000

Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners

Rank Bookrunner Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table.
1 Standard Chartered Bank 33.47
2 HSBC 19.33
3 Societe Generale 4.75
4 Bank of Taiwan 4.07
4 Cathay United Bank 4.07

Latest Offshore RMB Bonds

Pricing Date Issuer Country Size Rmb (m)
View full database
1 21-Jun-18 Shimao Property Holdings China 1,200
2 19-Jun-18 Korea Development Bank (KDB) South Korea 1,750
3 07-Jun-18 Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim) South Korea 1,500
4 23-May-18 QNB Finance Qatar 600
5 16-May-18 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC United Arab Emirates 1,100