Watermark
Go to Asia edition

ADB tightens with debut euro green bond

Asian Development Bank picked up €600m and was able to tighten pricing as it sold a green bond in euros for the first time.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 04:15 PM

Leads Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi and Crédit Agricole priced the July 2025 global at 17bp through mid-swaps on Wednesday.

Books opened just after 8am with guidance of minus 16bp area, and with orders over €750m (excluding lead managers) an hour later the leads ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 13,577.78 16 11.02%
2 JPMorgan 11,945.26 17 9.69%
3 Citi 10,677.91 18 8.66%
4 HSBC 8,949.40 13 7.26%
5 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 6.89%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 28,901.35 74 12.37%
2 HSBC 22,409.06 49 9.59%
3 JPMorgan 19,268.59 52 8.25%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,915.81 27 7.67%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 17,186.23 53 7.36%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 26,238.26 59 8.53%
2 Barclays 22,952.64 38 7.46%
3 HSBC 21,158.26 69 6.88%
4 UniCredit 20,506.84 50 6.67%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 20,134.04 51 6.55%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 54,062.96 293 7.18%
2 Citi 53,250.34 185 7.07%
3 HSBC 50,989.71 183 6.77%
4 Barclays 42,571.48 140 5.65%
5 Deutsche Bank 39,883.12 107 5.29%