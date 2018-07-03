Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Deutsche Bahn prints in francs, benefits from ‘flight to safety’ mentality

Deutsche Bahn sold 10 year Swiss franc bonds on Tuesday, roughly in line with its euro funding levels.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03 Jul 2018

Leads Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse began bookbuilding for July 2028 bonds on Tuesday morning, with guidance in the area of 4bp over mid-swaps with an initial size target of Sfr300m ($302.25m).

Deutsche Bahn tends to roadshow in Switzerland at least once a year. But the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 73,378.12 348 6.06%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 72,290.45 331 5.97%
3 Citi 59,621.40 335 4.92%
4 Barclays 57,389.78 211 4.74%
5 Goldman Sachs 49,196.51 197 4.06%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 17,282.76 73 9.36%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,381.73 62 7.25%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,063.63 52 6.53%
4 UniCredit 10,655.52 45 5.77%
5 Goldman Sachs 10,119.49 27 5.48%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,291.89 38 7.31%
2 JPMorgan 2,899.82 31 6.44%
3 Credit Suisse 2,741.05 26 6.09%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,521.86 24 5.60%
5 Citi 2,250.64 16 5.00%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 13,369.66 109 9.90%
2 Citi 10,065.04 85 7.45%
3 Barclays 9,242.97 69 6.84%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,153.90 86 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 8,989.72 73 6.65%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 18,164.88 71 6.44%
2 Barclays 17,479.64 51 6.20%
3 HSBC 17,398.00 74 6.17%
4 Citi 15,501.42 61 5.50%
5 JPMorgan 15,221.81 52 5.40%