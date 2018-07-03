Deutsche Bahn prints in francs, benefits from ‘flight to safety’ mentality

Leads Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse began bookbuilding for July 2028 bonds on Tuesday morning, with guidance in the area of 4bp over mid-swaps with an initial size target of Sfr300m ($302.25m).Deutsche Bahn tends to roadshow in Switzerland at least once a year. But the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.