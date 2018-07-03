Liquidity, harmonisation in focus as Bond Connect turns one
One year since the launch of Bond Connect, central bank officials say increasing liquidity on the bond link and harmonising the scheme with other access programmes are the key tasks at hand.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
|Rank
|Arranger
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|China Merchants Securities Co
|18.90
|2
|CITIC Securities
|14.44
|3
|Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
|13.13
|3
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
|13.13
|5
|China CITIC Bank Corp
|11.81
Panda Bond Database
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|14-Jun-18
|
Bank of China Group Investment
|China
|1,000
|2
|29-May-18
|
CITIC Pacific
|China
|1,000
|3
|24-May-18
|
Beijing Enterprises Water Group
|China
|3,000
|4
|24-May-18
|
Trafigura
|Singapore
|500
|5
|09-May-18
|
Daimler
|Germany
|5,000
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
|Rank
|Bookrunner
|Share % by Volume
|
|1
|Standard Chartered Bank
|33.47
|2
|HSBC
|19.33
|3
|Societe Generale
|4.75
|4
|Bank of Taiwan
|4.07
|4
|Cathay United Bank
|4.07
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
|
|Pricing Date
|Issuer
|Country
|Size Rmb (m)
|
|1
|21-Jun-18
|
Shimao Property Holdings
|China
|1,200
|2
|19-Jun-18
|
Korea Development Bank (KDB)
|South Korea
|1,750
|3
|07-Jun-18
|
Export-Import Bank of Korea (Kexim)
|South Korea
|1,500
|4
|23-May-18
|
QNB Finance
|Qatar
|600
|5
|16-May-18
|
First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
|United Arab Emirates
|1,100