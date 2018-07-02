Watermark
Swedbank taps fellow Nordic bank for syndicate expansion

Swedbank has grown its DCM syndicate team after hiring an SSA and FIG focused banker from a Nordic rival.

  By Craig McGlashan
  02 Jul 2018

Jacob Truelsen joins from Danske Bank in Copenhagen, where he was head of frequent borrower syndicate. He starts on Swedbank’s syndicate team, headed by Laurits Engstrøm, on October 1.

A note from Swedbank announcing the hire said that at Danske Bank, Truelsen had “established himself as one ...

